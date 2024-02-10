Egan Bernal He is one of the big stars, along with Nairo Quintana, Mark Cavendosh and Rigoberto Uránin it Colombia Tour 2.1 which has been taking place since last Tuesday on the roads of Boyacá and Cundinamarca.

The 27-year-old rider dressed in the jersey of the Colombia selection cycling (you are not running with your team Ineos Grenadiers) to face the race that returns after four years of absence.

Rigoberto Urán, Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal. Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Egan He has not been able to have as much brilliance and prominence, as he wanted to have before the race, of course, he does not lose track of the leader in the general classification, Rodrigo Contreras, and it is 30 seconds from the Nu corridor.

The Zipaquireño is showing that he is slowly recovering his competitive rhythm, the one he lost in January 2022 after a serious accident on a highway in Cundinamarca that left him on the verge of death.

However, the race is marking another reality, as he himself has said in several interviews: “It is a miracle that he returned to the bicycle to compete” and shows that he is preparing to compete with the best in the world. WorldTourthose who gained ground on him while he struggled between life and death in an intensive care unit.

Egan Bernal pedals his bicycle. Photo: Instagram: Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal explains that he sees Millonarios for his girlfriend

Taking advantage of its presence in Colombia, Egan Bernal He has spoken with several media outlets about the challenge that the Tour Colombia 2.1 is representing and his aspirations for the 2024 season in the World Tour.

However, there was one question that caught the attention of his followers due to the answer he gave. The champion cyclist of the Tour de France 2019 and Giro d'Italia 2021 He pointed out what his ties are with football, a sport that is not practiced.

In a talk with Ace Diary, Egan Bernal He confessed that he watches very little Colombian soccer and that the only team he supports is the Colombia selection.

“Well, I don't follow football much, only when the Selection“I'm not very good at playing soccer,” the Colombian said in the middle of his talk and laughing.

Although he is not a declared fan of any club in the Colombian Professional Soccer, The runner explained that he follows some matches of Millionaires because his girlfriend María Fernanda Gutiérrez He is from the capital team.

“Also, because I'm not very good and I don't have technique, I always go out and hurt my knee or something and it's better to avoid it. But my girlfriend is from Millos, so I follow it for her,” he said.

Egan Bernal, 23 years old, is happy with the state of form he has now, since the Tour Colombia 2.1 left him with good feelings. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

