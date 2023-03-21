Egan Bernal was born again on January 24, 2022. The Colombian cyclist suffered a serious accident that day on the roads of Gachancipá (Cundinamarca). and even came to fear for his life.

After that accident, Bernal had a miraculous recovery. The doctors hardly gave him hope of competing again. He did it eight months after the accident, in the Tour of Denmark.

Bernal is not clear if he will return to being the same rider who dazzled in 2019 by becoming the first Colombian to win the Tour de France and who he later won in the Giro d’Italia in 2021. For now he is concentrating on a full recovery. On this and other topics, Bernal spoke in an interview with the journalist Manuel Martínez, from the French newspaper L’Equipe.

“They were difficult days, not knowing if I could ride a bicycle again and, above all, if I could have a normal life. At the same time, the last thing we thought about in those moments was the bicycle. The most important thing was family because I have people who love me around me and what counts for me is being alive. Today I sometimes wonder what would have happened to my family if I were dead or if I had ended up in a wheelchair,” Egan confessed.

The Colombian assured that at some point he thought about giving up cycling. “There were no sad thoughts, because the doctors had warned me that they did not see how I could resume the competition. They told me that at best I could go back to an exercise bike at home after a year. And now I’m competing.” he pointed.

Egan’s sensations after his return to cycling

Bernal raced in Denmark and Germany at the end of last year, before stopping again to continue his recovery. Martínez asked him if that return was not premature. “I needed to know how he was. The idea was not to resume the competition starting from scratch and find myself in a peloton suffering. I couldn’t think that after winning a Tour de France and a Giro d’Italia I could find myself racing again and suffering an ordeal every day. If I had felt that it was going to be like this, there was no point in continuing, ”he replied.

That first race for Egan in Denmark was a total thrill. “A lot of emotion, like a child. I myself wanted to put the number on my jersey, prepare my road diet, talk to my team. I found what I had accidentally lost and I rediscovered the excitement of being a runner ”, he was honest.

On his projection for this season, Egan said: “This will be a key season. I have not put it in my head that the year is final and if things do not go well, this would not have an immediate influence on my future as a runner. I would like to be able to quickly return to the greats, to fight with the best in the biggest races. Logic would say that I am not ready to win races this season, it would tell me that the road is long and that the first thing will be to find a normal rhythm again”.

One of the concerns after the accident is whether Egan can go back to his old self. To that question, Egan replied: “It is what I hope. Competition is in my DNA. I’m not here to get on a bike and just finish races. It would be terribly boring and then it would be better to think about doing something else. First of all I am a competitor. I love going to the races but not just to be one of the pack. I always get up every morning with the ambition to be the best”.

In recent months, riders like Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel have shown impressive performances. Egan weighed in on that trio of big-time favorites.

Tadej Pogacar (left) and Jonas Vingegaard

“I am not one of those who worries about comparisons. I won the Tour de France in 2019, the Giro d’Italia in 2021, I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Remco, Pogacar or Vingegard are impressive riders, but I don’t like to maintain rivalries because I always want to win without taking care of others. In fact, everyone wants to win, but you also have to know that no one is invincible and superior to another. He may be the best bike racer, but he is neither Superman nor God.

Egan also talked about the difficult family situations that he lived through, which coincided with his recovery phase. “After what happened to me last year, then the cancer that my mother suffered and the moments of anguish with my father who was about to lose his sight, what counts for me now and before everything is to be happy. I am only a human being who does cycling”, she concluded.

