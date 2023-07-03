Monday, July 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egan Bernal ‘comes out unharmed’ from a dangerous day and climbs the Tour de France

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Egan Bernal ‘comes out unharmed’ from a dangerous day and climbs the Tour de France

Close


Close

Egan Bernal.

Egan Bernal.

The day of this Monday was completed over 193 kilometers.

Jasper Phillipsen won the third stage of the Tour de France, that was held this Monday between Amorebieta-Etxano and Bayonne, 193 kilometers long, after which Adam Yates continued as leader and Egan Bernal He is still the best Colombian.

See also  Tigres let go of the Liga MX leadership after being electrocuted 2-0 by Necaxa

It is the third victory of the Alpecin cyclist in the gala round, after the two he achieved last year, in carcassonne and on the Champs Elysées in the stage that closed the edition.

(Shakira loses pulse with Clara Chía: she put Gerard Piqué’s parents in her pocket)
(General classification of the Tour de France 2023: this is how it went for the Colombians)

well released by Mathieu van der Poel, the 25-year-old cyclist, second in the past Paris-Roubaixobtained an easy victory, the seventh of this season.

The good thing about the day is that Bernal continues next to the best and rises in the general classification, since he already occupies the 18th box at 43 seconds.

This Tuesday, fourth stage, Dax and Nogaro, 181 kilometers long, with a fourth-category mountain prize 30 km from the end. (They reveal the last message of the pilot Dilano van’t Hoff, who died in a brutal accident)

See also  Giro d'Italia 2022: classifications after stage 14 of the race

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Egan #Bernal #unharmed #dangerous #day #climbs #Tour #France

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The trailer is out! “Shingeki no Kyojin” premiered preview of part 4 of its final season

The trailer is out! “Shingeki no Kyojin” premiered preview of part 4 of its final season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result