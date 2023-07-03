Egan Bernal ‘comes out unharmed’ from a dangerous day and climbs the Tour de France

Jasper Phillipsen won the third stage of the Tour de France, that was held this Monday between Amorebieta-Etxano and Bayonne, 193 kilometers long, after which Adam Yates continued as leader and Egan Bernal He is still the best Colombian.

It is the third victory of the Alpecin cyclist in the gala round, after the two he achieved last year, in carcassonne and on the Champs Elysées in the stage that closed the edition.

(Shakira loses pulse with Clara Chía: she put Gerard Piqué’s parents in her pocket)

(General classification of the Tour de France 2023: this is how it went for the Colombians)

well released by Mathieu van der Poel, the 25-year-old cyclist, second in the past Paris-Roubaixobtained an easy victory, the seventh of this season.

The good thing about the day is that Bernal continues next to the best and rises in the general classification, since he already occupies the 18th box at 43 seconds.

This Tuesday, fourth stage, Dax and Nogaro, 181 kilometers long, with a fourth-category mountain prize 30 km from the end. (They reveal the last message of the pilot Dilano van’t Hoff, who died in a brutal accident)