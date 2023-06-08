Egan Bernal, Chaves and Daniel Martínez are on the charge: they go up in the Dauphiné overall

Egan Bernal (Ineos), Daniel Felipe Martínez (Ineos) and Esteban Chaves (EF) had a great stage this Thursday at the Dauphiné.

Egan entered with Chaves in the group of the Danish Jones Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), who won the fraction. Martínez, the best overall, rose to eighth place in the standings. Chaves and Egan also climbed the ranks.

Egan and the Colombians climb in the Dauphiné

The Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) is the new leader of the Dauphiné after winning solo in the fifth stage, disputed between Cormoranche-sur-Saône and Salins-les-Bains, of 191.1 km. V

Vingegaard, with an attack with 14 km to go in full ascent to the third and last port of the day, reached the finish line of Salins les Bains alone with a time of 4:03:42, at an average of 47 km/h.

Second place went to Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal), 31 seconds behind, and third to Norwegian Tobias Johannessen (Uno X). Another blow in the general classification for Vingegaard, now the leader with a difference of 1.23 minutes over Alaphilippe and 1.24 over the American Ben O’Connor (Ag2r).

Daniel Martínez is eighth overall, at 2 min and 8 s. Chaves is 15, 3 min and 1 s. And Egan, 19, at 3 min 6 s. There are three final stages with mountains.

This Friday, the sixth stage will join the towns of Nantua and Crest-Voland through 170.2 km.

