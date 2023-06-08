Thursday, June 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egan Bernal, Chaves and Daniel Martínez are on the charge: they go up in the Dauphiné overall

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Egan Bernal, Chaves and Daniel Martínez are on the charge: they go up in the Dauphiné overall


close

Egan Bernal in the DauphinÃ©.

Egan Bernal in the Dauphine.

The Colombians continue to fight in the French race. The soachuno is close to the ‘top 5’.

Egan Bernal (Ineos), Daniel Felipe Martínez (Ineos) and Esteban Chaves (EF) had a great stage this Thursday at the Dauphiné.

Egan entered with Chaves in the group of the Danish Jones Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), who won the fraction. Martínez, the best overall, rose to eighth place in the standings. Chaves and Egan also climbed the ranks.

Egan and the Colombians climb in the Dauphiné

Daniel Felipe Martínez, Colombian cyclist from Ineos.

See also  Conte moved by Ventrone: "Difficult to play today, we are destroyed by pain"

The Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) is the new leader of the Dauphiné after winning solo in the fifth stage, disputed between Cormoranche-sur-Saône and Salins-les-Bains, of 191.1 km. V

Vingegaard, with an attack with 14 km to go in full ascent to the third and last port of the day, reached the finish line of Salins les Bains alone with a time of 4:03:42, at an average of 47 km/h.

Second place went to Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal), 31 seconds behind, and third to Norwegian Tobias Johannessen (Uno X). Another blow in the general classification for Vingegaard, now the leader with a difference of 1.23 minutes over Alaphilippe and 1.24 over the American Ben O’Connor (Ag2r).
Daniel Martínez is eighth overall, at 2 min and 8 s. Chaves is 15, 3 min and 1 s. And Egan, 19, at 3 min 6 s. There are three final stages with mountains.

This Friday, the sixth stage will join the towns of Nantua and Crest-Voland through 170.2 km.

See also  Egan Bernal responded to Gustavo Petro and Armando Benedetti

More news

SPORTS
*With EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Egan #Bernal #Chaves #Daniel #Martínez #charge #Dauphiné

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Shark killed a Russian in Egypt and got on video

Shark killed a Russian in Egypt and got on video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result