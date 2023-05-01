The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal finished in eighth place overall in the Return to Romandie in a very outstanding performance, if one takes into account that a year ago around this time he was struggling to walk.

Bernal, little by little, rediscovers himself with a good pedal stroke and in this Swiss competition, the one he won adam yates and whose last stage was for Fernando Gaviriahas served to regain confidence.

it’s a victory

The team cyclist Ineos He came to the test looking to give help to Ethan Hayter, who was the leader of the squad, but once he succumbed, because Bernal did his job.

In the queen stage on Saturday, he broke away from the lot six kilometers into the final ascent, but managed to arrive in the eighth box of the day.

And in the general, Egan Bernal rose to eighth, in a single day he climbed 231 positions, but the most important thing is that he was close to the best.

This season is one of analysis, of analysis, of knowing what is going to happen, but the Romandía thing is a good step, after the serious accident that he suffered on January 24, 2022, when he crashed into a bus.

602 days later

Bernal, in Romandía and with this ‘top 10, surpassed a record of one year, seven months and 25 days of having finished a competition within the top 10 cyclists.

It was on September 5, 2021, when he was in the sixth box of the general classification of the Back to Spain.

On that occasion, the champion of the Tour de France of 2019 he was 13 minutes and 27 seconds behind the champion, Cousin Roglic.

