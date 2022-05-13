Egan Bernal: another video showing his progress in rehabilitation

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal.
He is still in Europe advancing his recovery, after the accident.
May 13, 2022, 07:12 AM
Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal continues to show his progress in recovery, after the accident he suffered on January 24 on the Bogotá-Tunja highway near the municipality of Gachancipá.
Bernal, who has been in Europe for two weeks, He let see a video in which he shows some moments of his recovery.
The 25-year-old cyclist already rides the bike standing on the pedals, indicating that his condition is improving day by day and in the search for full recovery of his physical form.
Egan Bernal, current Giro d’Italia champion, is followed by the Ineos team doctors, under whom daily work plans are carried out to the letter.
Sports
May 13, 2022, 07:12 AM
