Egan Bernal: another video showing his progress in rehabilitation

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal continues to show his progress in recovery, after the accident he suffered on January 24 on the Bogotá-Tunja highway near the municipality of Gachancipá.

Bernal, who has been in Europe for two weeks, He let see a video in which he shows some moments of his recovery.

The 25-year-old cyclist already rides the bike standing on the pedals, indicating that his condition is improving day by day and in the search for full recovery of his physical form.

Egan Bernal, current Giro d’Italia champion, is followed by the Ineos team doctors, under whom daily work plans are carried out to the letter.

