Egan Bernal: another political trill that generates controversy and comments

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal will soon be ready to compete again after suffering a spectacular accident three months ago that could cost him his life, according to his doctor, who left the decision in the hands of his team, Ineos.

The neurosurgeon Gustavo Uriza, from the La Sábana clinic, where the Ineos Granadiers cyclist was operated on and carried out his entire recovery, indicated, in a virtual press conference, that the fractures Bernal suffered are “healed”.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: experts contradict the cyclist’s medical discharge)

Bernal is in Europe training, in Monaco, where the team’s doctors analyze his present part to make decisions about his sporting life.

While this is happening, the Colombian cyclist, in his social networks, has issued political concepts, days before the presidential elections.

I SEE THEM SCARED!! – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) April 30, 2022

That has generated controversy and many comments on networks, some supporting him and others criticizing him.

Here some examples.

Tweeting without reference is hiding behind a piece of writing. You have to have guts to say things up front, as they are and with the truth ahead — Luza (@Luzandr31722255) April 30, 2022

Some celebrities in their bubble believe that everyone eats today and that false positives are a myth and that what is published by weekly magazine and the rest of the prepaid media are the reality of the country. Fame only serves them, the rest of Colombians fight for it day by day. – The Cordovan (@Fernand82951691) April 30, 2022

Focus on your recovery, you have no idea what you produce with your tweets since you are a public figure and it seems that you forgot where you came from. Do not fall into the absurd game of politics without concepts of ethics. Luck – Juan Carlos (@financiera_s) April 30, 2022