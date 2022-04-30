Sunday, May 1, 2022
Egan Bernal: another political trill that generates controversy and comments

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

The Colombian cyclist is in Europe training.

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal will soon be ready to compete again after suffering a spectacular accident three months ago that could cost him his life, according to his doctor, who left the decision in the hands of his team, Ineos.

The neurosurgeon Gustavo Uriza, from the La Sábana clinic, where the Ineos Granadiers cyclist was operated on and carried out his entire recovery, indicated, in a virtual press conference, that the fractures Bernal suffered are “healed”.

Bernal is in Europe training, in Monaco, where the team’s doctors analyze his present part to make decisions about his sporting life.

While this is happening, the Colombian cyclist, in his social networks, has issued political concepts, days before the presidential elections.

That has generated controversy and many comments on networks, some supporting him and others criticizing him.

Here some examples.

