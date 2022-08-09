While Egan Bernal continues to prepare his return to the roads, the one that has not been confirmed so far, sees how the Ineos team hires new talents and would let others go.

Bernal, who continues his recovery process after the accident on January 24, when he crashed into a bus on the road that Bogotá leads to Tunja, and see how the squad is turning.

The changes of teams today are the news in the world of the cycling squad, and just as the British squad has announced the arrival of figures such as Leo Hayter and Joshua Tarling are also known to be leaving some.

The change, the safest

It is known that the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz ends his contract this year with Ineos and it is speculated that he will not renew, that his days are numbered in the squad.

Carapaz arrived at Giro d’Italia as team leader, He went for the title, but in the end he succumbed to the power of Jai Hindley, who left him in second place on the podium.

Reaches the Back to Spain to remove the thorn, but it is not so clear, because the rumors say that he will go to the EF by Rigoberto Uran.

Carapaz has not responded. Although he was second in this year’s Giro, second in the 2020 Tour of Spain and third in the 2021 Tour, he has not won a big one at Ineos, which would condition his departure.

The foregoing indicates that Bernal will receive a severe blow, since a friend, a colleague, a cyclist with whom he shared the leadership would leave his environment.

