Egan Bernalwinner of the Tour de France in 2019, will be part of the game for the 110th edition of the ‘Grande Boucle’, starting next Saturday in Bilbao (northern Spain), as a man for Ineos-Grenadiers, the British team announced on Monday .

Egan Bernal ‘is a mix of talent and experience’

Bernal, who is trying to recover his level after the very serious accident he suffered at the beginning of 2022 when he was training in his country and collided with a bus, is part of the eight riders selected to compete in the Tour from July 1 to 23.

Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile, Michal Kwiatkowski, Daniel Martínez, Tom Pidcock (last year’s winner of the stage that ended in Alpe d’Huez), Carlos Rodríguez and Ben Turner will be the other Ineos riders, who on this occasion will not have Welshman Geraint Thomas, third last year but absent in this edition after finishing second in the last Giro.

“It’s a mixture of talent and experience”, estimated Rod Ellingworth, one of those responsible for the British team, which, as usual, has not designated an indisputable leader. Ellingworth highlighted Bernal’s “character and resilience” as well as “the extraordinary efforts he has made to return to the fore.”



“Obviously, as a former winner, he will bring his experience from the race and his winning attitude to the field”he added.

Egan Bernal talks about the Tour de France

Daniel Martínez (left) and Egan Bernal.

Bernal, who recently finished the Dauphiné in a hopeful 12th position, insisted to what point he will appreciate “every kilometer of the journey” this year, after having brushed against death in January 2022.

“I am sure that many people have followed what happened to me after my accident and everything I had to go through to overcome the biggest challenge of my life. Being part of the team for the Tour gives me peace of mind that I am on my way back to my best levelEgan said.

“This race is also an opportunity for me to show my gratitude and commitment to the team that continuously supported me at all times, to thank every single person who has helped me, from the nurses who took care of me at the hospital, the doctors, my friends, family, colleagues and INEOS”, he added, in statements given to his team.

“Above all I want to take this opportunity to inspire people and show them that even if everything seems lost, we can trust God. Be strong, because life only comes to us once and we must value the second chances that are given to us and take advantage of every second”, remarked Egan Bernal.

