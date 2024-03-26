The Colombian cyclist, Egan Bernal, not for your preparation to return to your best level. After the Return to Catalonia, in which he finished third after a brilliant performance in the main event, is now preparing for the Romandie Tour.

Bernal, In principle, I had planned to continue with the Tour of the Basque Country, which begins this April 1. However, taking into account the demand, the tight schedule and the level demonstrated in Paris-Nice and the Return to Cataloniadecided to take a few days off and train to face his next challenge: the Tour of Romandie, in Switzerland.

Egan Bernal Photo:EFE Share

As part of his preparation for what will be his sixth race so far this year after competing in the Road Nationals, the Tour Colombia 2.1, the Paris-Nice, the O Gran Camiño and the Tour of Catalonia, the cyclist will return to Colombia to train a month before traveling to Switzerland.

Despite what has been achieved in Spainwhere he placed third in Catalonia and occupied the same place on the podium O Great RoadBernal, as expressed in an Instagram post, feels that it takes a lot to return to his best level and be able to return to the big races of the season.

“My first World Tour Podium since my rebirth, but let's be honest… There is still a lot of work to be done to be the Egan Bernal of before, so I'm going back home to continue working,” he said.

” data-instgrm-version=”14″ >

The cycling world hopes that the Colombian, winner of the Tour de France in 2019, I recovered that level that I demonstrated before the accident in January 2022.

He Romandie Tour will take place between April 23 and 28 in Swiss and will consist of 6 stages in which the Colombian is expected to continue demonstrating the high level and regaining self-confidence.

SPORTS