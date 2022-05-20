In this year’s presidential election, the athletes seem to be, from the outset, playing an important role due to their support for the candidates.

Although it is difficult to measure the impact of the athletes’ support for the men who hope to reach the Casa de Nariño, there is no doubt about the media impact that their statements may have.

Waiting for possibly more figures to reveal their vote for the elections on May 29, this is the list of ‘sports support’ that the presidential candidates have.

Those who go with Fico

Egan Bernal and Federico Gutierrez. Photo: @eganbernal, EL TIEMPO file

Egan Bernal, winning cyclist of the Tour de France.



Jacqueline Rentería, double Olympic medalist.

Miguel Ángel Borja, soccer player for the Colombian National Team.

Jhon Jairo Tréllez, former soccer player.

Those who go with Petro

Gustavo Petro shaking hands with former soccer player Willington Ortiz. See also Cannibal Swiatek, remains on the throne of Rome and hits the fifth title of the season Photo: Gustavo Petro Campaign

Willington Ortiz, former soccer player.



Adolfo the ‘Train’ Valencia, ex-soccer player.

Manuel Rincón, former professional soccer player and brother of Freddy Rincón.

Luis Chicanero Mendoza, former boxing champion.

Fidel Bassa, former boxing champion.

Jairo Correa, former world champion in athletics.

Angie Orjuela, Olympic athlete.

Oscar Figueroa, Olympic medalist.

María Isabel Urrutia, Olympic medalist.

Andrea Garzón, indoor soccer player.

Uvaldina Valoyes, weightlifter.

Norfalia Carabalí, former athlete.

Those who go with Rodolfo

Nairo Quintana, 2014 Giro d’Italia champion cyclist.

And the rest?

At the time of writing this article, no sports figure had publicly declared himself in favor of the other candidates for the Presidency.

