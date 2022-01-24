Monday, January 24, 2022
Egan Bernal and Ineos train singing rancheras, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in Sports
Ineos

Ineos in Colombia.

Photo:

Omar Fraile’s Instagram

Several runners from that squad are in Colombia.

Egan Bernal He doesn’t stop and he looks better and better for the 2022 season, in which his main objective will be to go for his second title of the Tour de France.

Bernal is in Colombia, training with some colleagues such as Andrey Amador, Carlos Rodríguez and Ríchard Carapaz, before embarking on a trip to Europe in February.

How about the singers?

And it has been seen in the best way, or at least this video that was recorded these days gives an account of the moment it is going through.

The trainings have been very familiar and they even do them to the rhythm of the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, who passed away last year.

.
