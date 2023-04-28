The Spanish Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) gave a hand blow in the time trial of the romandie tourwith start and finish in Châtel-Saint-Denis, of 18.75 km, and he also donned the leader’s yellow jersey, while the best Colombians were Harold Tejada and Egan Bernal, who went up overall.

In his first race in 2023, and recovered from his heel discomfort, the runner born in Barcelona 20 years ago and based in Jávea (Alicante) dealt a good blow in Romandie with the victory in the time trial and the lead.

The third classified in the 2022 Vuelta marked a time of 22.15 minutes, at an average of 44.5 km/hour, a record that could not be surpassed by his rivals, including the world champion of the specialty, the Norwegian Tobias Foss.

Ayuso surpassed the American Mattias Jorgenson (Movistar) by 5 seconds and his British teammate from the UAE Adam Yates by 17.

Movistar, who was the star of the time trial, placed Portuguese Nelson Oliveira fourth, 18 seconds behind, and American Will Barta fifth, 19 seconds behind.

An exquisite triumph, of a high level for Ayuso, who noted in his record the second professional victory after its premiere at the Getxo Circuit in 2022.

The Spanish pearl will be able to defend the yellow jersey in the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie that takes place this Saturday. Appointment with the high mountains ending in Thyon 2000, where resisting would take the round next Sunday.

The emotion is served. This Saturday the fourth stage will be held, between Sion and Thyon 2000, of 161.6 km. The mountain will decide. Four ports on the route, the last one, the one that leads to the finish line, of 21 km at 7.6 percent. The general is at stake.

Bernal rose seven places in the general and is 29 to 1 min 19 s, while Tejada rose nine boxes and is 14 to 49 s.

EFE