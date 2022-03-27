This Sunday, Egan Bernal gave the queen proof that his recovery, after the serious accident suffered in January, is a resounding success.

In a video published by Camilo Castiblanco, a cyclist friend of his, with whom he usually trains in the country, Egan Bernal is seen riding his bicycle, wearing the Ineos team uniform, on the roads of Cundinamarca.

Apparently, the cyclist is accompanied by his partner, María Fernanda Motas, and his closest friends.

Egan on a bike

Although Bernal has not shared the recording so far, what can be seen in the record of the moment is that he is indeed the current champion of the Giro d’Italia.

The images of the emotional event arrive when Egan turns 62 days after having suffered the serious accident in which his life was almost compromised.

On the road to rehabilitation, Bernal has had to gradually recover his mobility and strength in intense therapies that he develops at the MET Sports Center in Chía.

Throughout the process, the cyclist has been the one who has kept all his followers up to date through social networks.

The videos of what he classified as “his first steps”, which was a unique therapy in which he celebrated a goal and the first ‘riding’ on his bicycle portray the progress of his recovery.

Now, video on the road is what Internet users call “the icing on the cake”.

Egan Bernal on a bicycle

62 days after the accident

Egan Bernal and the doctors who treated him at the Clínica de la Sabana. Photo: Sabana Clinic Press

Egan Bernal’s collision with a bus, which was stopped on the roads of Cundinamarca, occurred on January 14 of this year. That same day, the reigning Giro d’Italia champion was admitted to the Sabana University Clinic. In that medical center he was operated on five times.

The Colombian cyclist was discharged on January 28. Since then, he and his family have constantly reported on his progress in rehabilitation. Surprisingly, 62 days after the crash, Bernal is already back on the roads.

