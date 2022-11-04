Egan Bernal He is still looking for his best physical shape after the serious accident on January 24, in which he was saved from dying, but which did not allow him to compete for much of the 2022 season.

The Ineos team has been taking him little by little, in a surprising recovery, and Egan returned to the road in the Tour of Denmark, in August of this year, after eight months without participating in a cycling event.

Now, Bernal begins to look again for his best form to try to return to one of the big three. It should be remembered that he has already won the Tour de France in 2019 and the Giro d’Italia in 2021. He lacks the Tour of Spain in his record.

Ineos manager confirms the first race of 2023 for Egan

Egan Bernal, happy in Denmark.

Ineos manager Matteo Tosatto gave an interview to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport and revealed that Egan’s spirits and form are getting better and better, citing a conversation with the Colombian.

“You could leave relaxed on your vacation. He looked good, very determined. In Nice he told me: ‘I can start the season as I always have, as a real rider, and not as an injured rider thinking about the pain he feels. I want to go back to who I was before,’” Tosatto said.

Tosatto left Egan’s first race almost confirmed in 2023, and it will be in Argentina: “It is almost certain that Bernal will start in the Vuelta a San Juan, in the heat of Argentina, and (Filippo) Ganna will also be there,” he declared. That test runs from January 22 to 29.

Egan Bernal, in the Tour of Denmark.

The Ineos manager has not yet confirmed Egan for any of the big three and hopes that he will get into his best form.

“Egan needs to build up stamina and get some race pace, so I foresee some short stage races of five or six days to recover, like Algarve, Ruta del Sol, Valenciana or the UAE Tour”, he concluded.

