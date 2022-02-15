The Colombian Egan Bernal continues in his surprising recovery after the accident he suffered on January 24 in the Gachancipá area, in Cundinamarca.

Bernal crashed into the back of a bus while training on a time trial bike. He suffered, among other things, fractures of the femur, patella and several ribs, in addition to the perforation of both lungs.

Chris Froome’s proposal

What happened with Egan generated a very strong position from his former teammate at Ineos, the multiple Tour de France champion Chris Froome.

In a video that he uploaded to his YouTube account, Froome raised the possibility of banning special bicycles for this modality. It should be remembered that the British suffered an accident in 2019 preparing for a time trial, in which he broke his femur, elbow and several ribs.

“It would probably put me at a disadvantage if implemented, but it definitely got me thinking about the current landscape and athlete safety in general. Time trial bikes are very dangerous both in and out of competition. My and Bernal’s serious fall they went with time trial bikes. They should be banned,” Froome said.

The current Israel StartUp Nation runner added: “I know that most of my wins come from time trial events, but at what point do we start to think logically about our sport and introduce measures to make it safer?”

Other voices against this type of bicycle



Another Bernal teammate, Tom Pidcock, had already questioned how to train on time trial bikes.

“I don’t think we have to stop making progress against the clock, but we have to think about how we can train safely and try to avoid these accidents. I fell on a time trial bike, Ben Turner too. Now it was Egan who fell from rolling in an extreme position,” Pidcock told the BBC.

