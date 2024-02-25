You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Two years, nine months and five days passed to return to Egan Bernal on a podium.
Egan Bernal He met his goal in the race.to O Gran Camiño de Galicia (Spain). The 27-year-old runner came fourth in a tough final stage and consolidated himself on the podium of the race: he finished third and is back on the podium after two years, nine months and five days, his last podium was when he was crowned champion on May 30, 2021 at Italy spin.
These were extreme conditions for the cyclists, the stage had a strong wind storm accompanied by heavy rain that made visibility impossible for the runners.
The organization of the race was forced to shorten the fourth and final stage due to the heavy rains that hit the city of Galicia (Spain). The weather conditions did not allow the television signals to cover the O Gran Camino live in the finale.
The weather was not improving, the safety fences located in the last meters of the fourth stage, at the finish line, were falling due to the gusts of wind that came from both sides.
IMPORTANT: Due to adverse weather, the stage will end at the first step of the Parque Natural do Monte Aloia.
IMPORTANT: Due to the adverse weather, the stage will end at the first pass of the Monte Aloia Natural Park.#OGC24
— O Gran Camiño (@ograncamino_igt) February 25, 2024
“The strong gusts of wind and the constant rain make circulation difficult in the final part of the test. A shame! With the shortened stage, the cyclists are now 34km from the finish line,” were the words of the organizers.
At the time the cut was announced, the escape was two minutes and 50 seconds away. “Due to the adverse weather, the stage will end at the first pass of the Monte Aloia Natural Park.” they explained.
