Egan Bernal, a champion: this was his emotional presentation in the 2023 Tour de France

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Egan Bernal was applauded by the public on his return. “It is the Tour that makes me most excited,” he said.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Egan Bernal is back in the Tour de France. Four years after becoming the only Colombian to win the ‘Grande Boucle’, Bernal returns to the ring. And he does it just over a year and six months after having suffered a serious accident that almost cost him his life.
That is why the ovation that Egan received at the presentation of the 2023 Tour teams was not surprising.
Egan Bernal, an ovation champion in the Tour de France 2023
As soon as he got on the stage, Egan Bernal was applauded in unison.
The Colombian cyclist, moved, was encouraged to speak in Basque, in front of the Bilbao spectators who celebrated his presence.
“I am not 100%, I am not as I was to win a Tour de France. It is the Tour de France that makes me most excited. I hope that the Basque community enjoys these first stages,” said Bernal.
(‘Rigo’ being ‘Rigo’: Rigoberto Urán unleashed madness in the Tour de France: the video of his tremendous ovation).
SPORTS
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Egan #Bernal #champion #emotional #presentation #Tour #France
Leave a Reply