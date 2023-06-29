Egan Bernal, a champion: this was his emotional presentation in the 2023 Tour de France

Egan Bernal is back in the Tour de France. Four years after becoming the only Colombian to win the ‘Grande Boucle’, Bernal returns to the ring. And he does it just over a year and six months after having suffered a serious accident that almost cost him his life.

That is why the ovation that Egan received at the presentation of the 2023 Tour teams was not surprising.

Egan Bernal, an ovation champion in the Tour de France 2023

Daniel Martínez (left) and Egan Bernal.

As soon as he got on the stage, Egan Bernal was applauded in unison.

The Colombian cyclist, moved, was encouraged to speak in Basque, in front of the Bilbao spectators who celebrated his presence.

“I am not 100%, I am not as I was to win a Tour de France. It is the Tour de France that makes me most excited. I hope that the Basque community enjoys these first stages,” said Bernal.

