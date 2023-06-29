Friday, June 30, 2023
Egan Bernal, a champion: this was his emotional presentation in the 2023 Tour de France

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
Egan Bernal, a champion: this was his emotional presentation in the 2023 Tour de France

Egan BernalEgan Bernal.

Egan Bernal was applauded by the public on his return. “It is the Tour that makes me most excited,” he said.

See also  Omonia Nicosia vs Real Sociedad: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

Egan Bernal is back in the Tour de France. Four years after becoming the only Colombian to win the ‘Grande Boucle’, Bernal returns to the ring. And he does it just over a year and six months after having suffered a serious accident that almost cost him his life.

That is why the ovation that Egan received at the presentation of the 2023 Tour teams was not surprising.

Egan Bernal, an ovation champion in the Tour de France 2023

Daniel Martínez (left) and Egan Bernal.

As soon as he got on the stage, Egan Bernal was applauded in unison.

The Colombian cyclist, moved, was encouraged to speak in Basque, in front of the Bilbao spectators who celebrated his presence.

“I am not 100%, I am not as I was to win a Tour de France. It is the Tour de France that makes me most excited. I hope that the Basque community enjoys these first stages,” said Bernal.

(‘Rigo’ being ‘Rigo’: Rigoberto Urán unleashed madness in the Tour de France: the video of his tremendous ovation).

See also  Egan Bernal had another sensational battle on the penultimate stage in Hungary

SPORTS

SPORTS

