The winter finals are comingEGAMES league of Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite and Apex Legends. The final show will take place on December 18, 2023 starting from 2.30pm live on Twitch and it will be a mix of esports and entertainment, with show matches, live award ceremonies and much more.

To those who don’t know it, we can say that the Egames league is the Italian esports championship by EGAMES 365 – MSP Italia, a body officially recognized by Coni. The tournament has the stigma of a real national championship and the winner of each game will therefore earn the title of Italian champion recognized by the Italian Popular Sports Movement. In fact, all the players participating in the competition are officially registered.

As we said, however, the finals on 18 December will not be a purely sporting show: in fact, there will be moments of entertainment such as the Call of Duty Showmatches pitting team Dsyre’s Endired and Zanx against teams Goskilla and Finiks’ Bblade and Wartex.

Voting for the 2022 Awards

The heart of the event, however, will be the Fortnite and Apex Legends Winter Finals, which will close the day. At stake, in addition to the title of winter champion, there is also a place in the national finals which will be played live on 11 June at Cinecittà World Theater 1, the same studio as Italia’s Got Talent.

Closing the works will be one of the most appreciated moments of last year, namely the delivery of the Awards 2022, an award ceremony of 5 categories with relative nominees. Each winner will receive a personalized prize.