With VideoSix large wooden choir stalls on a huge turntable that moves in all directions. Dancing to the music of Danse Macabre. The new Efteling attraction (as a replacement for Spookslot) will have a unique ride system. ‘It has not yet been built anywhere in the world’, according to the Efteling itself.
Merel van Beers
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#Efteling #light #tip #veil #replacement #Spookslot
Leave a Reply