Alexey Melnikov, secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission of Moscow, told RIA Newsthat the convicted actor Mikhail Efremova was visited by her husband for the first time in the pre-trial detention center.

The meeting with Sofya Kruglikova was short-term and passed through glass. As Melnikov explained, a short-term meeting lasts no more than two hours. Before that, Efremov was in a quarantine cell and it was forbidden to visit him.

Let us remind you that Efremov is in the “Vodnik” pre-trial detention center. Human rights activists told in what conditions the actor is kept.

On September 8, the Presnensky court found the artist guilty of an accident in which a person died. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. On September 15, it became known that now Roman Filippov will represent the interests of Efremov.