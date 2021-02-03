Russian actor Nikita Efremov was noticed on the set of the Hollywood film “Tetris” about the creation of the game of the same name. Corresponding footage appeared in Twitter– the account of the actor Taron Edgerton, who plays the main role in the film and is known for his participation in the films Kingsman and Rocketman.

In addition, users saw in the photographs the actress Sofya Lebedeva, who played in the TV series “The Last Minister” and the film “The Dawns Here Are Quiet …”. Officially, the artists did not report on filming in the British-American project, their names are also not listed on the film page on portal IMDb.

The film “Tetris” is dedicated to the story of Dutch video game designer Hank Rogers, who obtained the rights to a puzzle game created by Soviet programmer Alexei Pajitnov. The project is directed by John Baird. It is known that the picture will be in the style of the biographical drama “Social Network” about the creation of the social network Facebook.

Earlier, Efremov Jr. for the first time commented in detail on the fatal accident involving his father, Mikhail Efremov. He said that he did not dare to come to the scene of the accident, but a few days later he went to the actor’s home, since it was important for him to show that he loves his father, no matter what. They hardly discussed the accident.