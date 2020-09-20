Actor Mikhail Efremov, who caused a fatal accident in the center of Moscow and received eight years in prison, can count on a suspended sentence due to a plea and other circumstances. This was stated by the new lawyer of the artist Vladimir Vasiliev in a conversation with TASS…

He explained that the law allows, under certain conditions, to firmly ask for a suspended sentence, and there are such conditions in the Efremov case. “With regard to compensation, all options are being considered to achieve reconciliation between the parties,” added the defender.

Vasiliev also said that the appeal will not be earlier than in a month.

The fact that Efremov’s new lawyer hoped for a suspended sentence for the artist was reported on September 18. In his appeal, he asked to cancel or change the sentence to the perpetrator of the accident and to impose a sentence of four years probation. The appeal must be considered by the Moscow City Court.

The accident involving Mikhail Efremov occurred on June 8. The artist’s SUV drove into the oncoming lane and collided with another car, driven by the driver Sergei Zakharov. He died. On September 8, Efremov was sentenced to eight years in prison.