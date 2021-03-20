Actress Daria Belousova, who was suspected of having a relationship with the artist Mikhail Efremov, demanded more than 300 thousand rubles from the owner of a rented apartment. Writes about this “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

The publication writes that after a fatal accident in the center of Moscow with the participation of Efremov, he remained in the actress’s rented apartment, from where he was taken out the next day in handcuffs.

A few weeks after the accident, the landlord Anna Zakherman said that Efremov and his mistress caused her damage worth 365 thousand rubles: they broke the window, broke the refrigerator, stove, stole the vacuum cleaner, split the toilet, burned and threw away carpets, mattress, bedspread, curtains, pillows.

According to the publication, Belousova is suing Zakherman: in mid-January, the actress filed a lawsuit with the Basmanny District Court. The actress also demanded the return of 317 thousand rubles, because after the accident, the hostess evicted her from the apartment, leaving herself an insurance deposit and 177 thousand rubles for 2.5 months of residence.

At the same time, Efremov’s colleagues believe that it was he who paid for the rental housing for a young girlfriend, and Belousova cannot pay for housing herself. “The main income of the little-known artist is her salary at the Sovremennik Theater. However, after the arrest of Efremov, the performances in the repertoire of his girlfriend diminished, ”the newspaper writes.

In September last year, it was reported that initially Zakherman entered into an agreement only with Belousova, but later she saw Daria leading a drunken Efremov to the apartment. Then the woman realized that the actress was not living alone in a rented apartment. After the fatal accident caused by the actor, Zakherman watched the video in which Efremov, sitting on the bed, gives the first comment about what happened.

Mikhail Efremov caused an accident in the center of the capital on the evening of June 8. He drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a van, the driver of which died in the hospital from his injuries. After the completion of the investigation, the actor was sentenced to eight years in prison.