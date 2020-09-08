In court docket, not a single direct proof of the guilt of the actor Mikhail Efremov within the deadly accident was offered. This was instructed by his lawyer Elman Pashayev, reviews TASS…

In line with him, the artist’s fingerprints weren’t discovered on the steering wheel of the automobile, specialists discovered solely Efremov’s epithelium. The lawyer famous that a number of witnesses first claimed that there have been two folks within the automobile, after which modified their testimony, which raises doubts. Pashayev additionally added that some witnesses had been confused by what they mentioned on the trial. He was additionally outraged that the girl, who was 70 meters from the accident website, was in a position to establish Efremov by the again of his head.

As well as, the lawyer mentioned there was no good high quality video footage from the accident website.

Beforehand, Pashayev defined his protection techniques on the trial. In line with him, the actor’s act of contrition on the preliminary stage “would have given nothing.” The lawyer mentioned that the Efremov household had no complaints towards him, and the techniques he had chosen to defend the actor was right – the defendant has the correct to “change his testimony a thousand occasions,” the court docket accepts solely the final phrase.

The decision within the case of Efremov, who organized a deadly accident on the Backyard Ring in Moscow, shall be introduced on September 8. Pashayev introduced on September 5 that his shopper might face six to eight years in a basic regime colony.

The actor himself, in his final phrase on September 3, referred to as alcohol evil and promised to not excuse himself.

On the night of June 8, Mikhail Efremov, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, organized an accident within the heart of Moscow. Because of the accident, the motive force of the van Sergey Zakharov died. The artist acknowledged that he didn’t bear in mind what occurred.