The lawyer of the actor Mikhail Efremov Elman Pashayev mentioned that there was compromising proof on the defender of the victims within the case of a deadly accident. He instructed about this to the NTV channel.

“Tomorrow I’ll submit proof to legislation enforcement businesses,” the lawyer mentioned. He additionally confirmed a screenshot of a private correspondence through which the alleged defender of the victims asks an unknown subscriber to “bend” Pashayev for a charge.

In accordance with the interlocutor of the TV channel, the protection of the victims allegedly provided 30-40 thousand {dollars} for the lawyer Efremov to be delivered to felony duty as a suspect. The subscriber wrote in response to this that “every thing may be solved.”

When requested the place he received these screenshots, Pashayev replied that he had some influential mates. “They warn me: be as cautious as doable, there’s a very critical provocation to place you in jail,” Pashayev added.

Earlier, Efremov, throughout a dialog together with his lawyer Elman Pashayev, thought-about that he could be sentenced to eight years. Pashayev expressed an identical opinion the day earlier than, on September 5. It’s anticipated that the artist’s verdict shall be introduced by the Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow on September 8. The prosecution requested the artist for 11 years of imprisonment in a normal regime colony, explaining such a requirement by the truth that the actor’s correction is not possible with out isolation from society.

The deadly accident involving the actor occurred on June 8. His automotive flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver, Sergei Zakharov, died within the hospital. Efremov first repented of his deed, after which mentioned that he didn’t bear in mind something about what had occurred. He later attributed his admission to the deadly accident to a hangover.