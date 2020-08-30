The lawyer of the actor Mikhail Efremov, who arranged the fatal accident in the center of Moscow, Elman Pashayev, said that he would “rip off” opponents in court based on the latest video recording of the incident. He told about this in an interview with NTV.

According to him, the video showing the artist is fake. “Pay attention, here is Efremov sitting, he has black shoes. And when he gets out of the car, white sneakers, ”said the lawyer and said that forging the records is unprofessional.

On August 29, actor Nikita Dzhigurda spoke about the evidence of Mikhail Efremov’s innocence in a fatal accident. He stated that Efremov was not driving the car at the time of the accident and should be acquitted.

Efremov staged a fatal accident on the evening of June 8, while intoxicated. The actor’s car flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver, Sergei Zakharov, died in the hospital. Efremov said he did not remember what happened. He is under house arrest.