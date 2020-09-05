Actor Mikhail Efremov faces six to eight years in a basic regime colony. His lawyer Elman Pashayev instructed this to the Moscow-24 TV channel, writes TASS…

It’s anticipated that the artist’s verdict can be introduced by the Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow on September 8. The prosecution requested for the artist 11 years of imprisonment in a most safety colony, explaining such a requirement by the truth that the actor’s correction is inconceivable with out isolation from society. Efremov’s lawyer in court docket insisted to not deprive his ward of freedom and to ship the actor to serve his sentence “a minimum of in a colony-settlement.”

In keeping with Pashayev, his defendant is calmly making ready for the utmost punishment. “When the prosecutor requested for 11 years in jail, Efremov didn’t even blink a watch. It turned simpler for him, ”the lawyer mentioned.

The deadly accident involving the actor occurred on June 8. His automotive flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver, Sergei Zakharov, died within the hospital. Efremov first repented of his deed, after which mentioned that he didn’t bear in mind something about what had occurred. He later attributed his admission to the deadly accident to a hangover.