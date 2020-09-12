Lawyer Elman Pashayev, who defended actor Mikhail Efremov within the case of a deadly street accident, responded to the assaults and threats to deprive him of his lawyer standing. He spoke about this in an interview printed in Telegram-channel Every day Storm.

“Public opinion doesn’t feed me and Efremov doesn’t feed,” Pashayev mentioned. In his opinion, solely skilled legal professionals have the best to convict him.

Talking about fears as a result of potential lack of his standing, the lawyer famous that “in jurisprudence, standing isn’t essential”, and lawyer standing isn’t required to conduct civil, arbitration and worldwide circumstances. On the identical time, Pashayev admitted that he’s very expensive to him. “Nicely, they are going to be disadvantaged and disadvantaged,” he mentioned.

Earlier, Pashayev responded to the accusations of violating skilled ethics. In accordance with him, the code of lawyer ethics in Russia is simply too strict.

On September 10, the Russian Ministry of Justice proposed to terminate the standing of Pashayev’s lawyer. State Secretary of the Federal Chamber of Legal professionals (FPA) of Russia Konstantin Dobrynin mentioned that violations of a number of articles of the Code of Skilled Ethics had been revealed in his work.

Elman Pashayev was disadvantaged of his authorized standing 3 times, now he’s within the Bar Chamber of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. As well as, the lawyer acquired a suspended sentence beneath Article 330 of the Felony Code of the Russian Federation (“Arbitrariness”).

On September 9, in a dialog with human rights defenders, actor Mikhail Efremov mentioned that Pashayev “set him up” for eight years in jail, and mentioned that this lawyer would by no means signify his pursuits within the attraction.

An accident involving the artist’s automobile occurred on June 8. Yefremov’s SUV drove into the oncoming lane and collided with one other automobile, pushed by the driving force Sergey Zakharov. He died.