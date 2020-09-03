The defense of the actor Mikhail Efremov, accused in the case of a fatal road accident, asks the court to issue “any” non-custodial sentence. This was announced by the artist’s lawyer Elman Pashayev, reports RIA News…

“I would like to draw your attention to his honesty and decency. He helped people. We only want a fair verdict, ”said the lawyer at a meeting of the Presnensky Court in Moscow.

An accident involving Mikhail Efremov occurred on June 8 in the center of Moscow. The actor’s car drove into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a van. The courier Sergei Zakharov, who was driving a domestic car, died the next day from his injuries.

Earlier, during the trial, Mikhail Efremov pleaded guilty. The artist made a statement in which he announced that he had not slept for several nights and decided to confess.

In turn, the prosecutor requested 11 years in a general regime colony, followed by a three-year restriction of freedom for Efremov. Elman Pashayev is convinced that sending the actor to the colony will threaten his life.