The defense of the Honored Artist of Russia Mikhail Efremov intends to appeal the verdict at the cassation instance. Reported by Kommersant…

We will remind, for driving in a state of alcoholic intoxication, which resulted in a fatal accident, the artist was assigned eight years in a penal colony. The court of appeal of the Moscow City Court reduced the term by six months. Efremov is serving his sentence in IK-4 of the general regime in the Belgorod region.

Lawyer Pyotr Kharkhorin visited his ward to clarify the position and prepare an appeal against the verdict. The convicted person signed a complaint drawn up by a lawyer, and also wrote a short one on his own. It is noted that at the request of Efremov, a future meeting can be held with his participation.

The material emphasizes that since all the claims of the injured party were settled, Efremov got a certain chance to reduce the term.

Earlier, the media talked about the life of Efremov in the colony. According to the artist’s entourage, everyone treats the convict well. It is noted that in the correctional institution, the artist, like other prisoners, spends most of the day at work.