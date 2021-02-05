Actor Mikhail Efremov will be brought to Moscow from a colony in the Belgorod region, where he was serving a sentence for a fatal accident. Reported by Telegram-channel Life Shot citing the source.

According to him, the convict was transported from the colony in Alekseevka to SIZO-3 in Belgorod. At night, the artist is transported to Moscow.

Perhaps he is being taken to the capital to participate in the consideration of the cassation appeal against the verdict.

On January 29, lawyer Petr Kharkhorin announced its filing. According to him, since all the claims of the injured party have already been settled, Efremov has a chance to reduce the term. However, the lawyer did not cite the content of the complaint, noting that it assessed the current situation and the severity of the punishment for a crime committed through negligence.

Mikhail Efremov was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a fatal road accident that occurred on June 8. He was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a car, the driver of which later died.