Actor Mikhail Efremov, who induced the deadly accident on the Backyard Ring within the heart of Moscow, was sentenced to eight years in jail in a common regime penal colony. On Tuesday, September 8, as regards to the choose of the Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow Elena Abramova stories TASS…

Associated supplies

Efremov was discovered responsible underneath clause “a” of half 4 of article 264 (“Violation of visitors guidelines by an individual driving a automotive, dedicated whereas intoxicated, ensuing within the demise of an individual by negligence”) of the Prison Code of the Russian Federation.

The minimal punishment underneath this text is 5, and the utmost is 12 years in jail. The Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow, asserting the decision within the case of Efremov, pointed to his drunken state on the time of the crime.

On the announcement of the decision within the Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow, the actor arrived with out his belongings: the artist had solely a folder with paperwork in his palms. The help group greeted him outdoors the courthouse, shouting “Misha is to not blame.”

The prosecutor requested for Efremov 11 years in jail. On the identical time, Efremov’s lawyer Elman Pashayev said that his consumer was threatened with six to eight years in a common regime colony. On the final courtroom session, Efremov pleaded responsible to a deadly accident.

The day earlier than, on September 7, actor Ivan Okhlobystin appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in regards to the nonetheless pending verdict on actor Mikhail Efremov. Okhlobystin requested Putin to “spare him [Ефремова] by private decree. “

And the previous crime boss, and now a pensioner, Mikhail Orskiy, suggested Efremov the right way to behave accurately within the zone and “dry off” the vodka.

In response to Orsky, the artist is not going to be put in a cell with thieves or those that adhere to thieves’ ideas. Orskiy believes that Efremov will most certainly sit with the “first-time nerds”, however surprises are at all times doable.

To keep away from them, the actor ought to, firstly, respect the inmates and “not boast of his fame and chosenness.” Secondly, don’t succumb to the provocations of the staff of the colony, who “will get excessive with him.”

I noticed how drunks develop into regular individuals within the camp. New abilities are awakening in them. I don’t exclude that Efremov will begin tinkering with one thing. Mikhail Orskiy Former crime boss

The Russians had been imprisoned in an analogous case for the actor Mikhail Efremov in a deadly accident for a most of eight years.

In 2019, 848 individuals had been convicted of accidents in which there’s a deceased. Of those, 720 defendants (85 %) obtained an actual time period to serve their sentences in a colony, however none obtained greater than eight years.

The overwhelming majority – 590 individuals – had been sentenced to phrases starting from two to 5 years. From one to 2 years, 102 highway visitors accidents had been sentenced, 21 individuals had been sentenced to phrases of 5 to eight years. One other seven had been sentenced to lower than a 12 months by the courtroom.

125 individuals obtained off with a suspended sentence, three – paid a felony high-quality. 9 of the defendants escaped felony accountability: the instances in opposition to them had been dropped after the fee of a courtroom high-quality.

The deadly visitors accident occurred on the night of June eighth. Efremov, drunk whereas driving his automotive, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, the motive force of which was killed.

Efremov first repented of what he had executed, however then stated that he didn’t bear in mind what had occurred. He later attributed his admission to the deadly accident to a hangover. Through the investigation and trial, Efremov was underneath home arrest.