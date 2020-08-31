Actor Mikhail Efremov systematically used drugs. Reported by Telegram-channel RT.

The fact that the artist regularly uses prohibited substances is evidenced by the examination materials. It is not known what kind of drugs we are talking about.

In June, it was reported that after a fatal road accident, traces of cocaine and cannabinoids were found in Efremov’s blood. Later, law enforcement officials explained that these were residual traces of drugs. They stressed that Efremov “used them sometime before.” “This is unlikely to be reflected in the end result, this road accident,” said a law enforcement official.

Earlier on August 31, the actor behind the fatal car accident in downtown Moscow attributed his initial admission of guilt for the accident to a hangover. Efremov made the corresponding statement in the Presnensky court of the capital, where his case is being heard.

On the evening of June 8, Mikhail Efremov, intoxicated, caused a fatal accident in the center of Moscow. As a result of the accident, the driver of the van Sergey Zakharov died. The artist said that he did not remember what happened.