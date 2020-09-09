Actor Mikhail Efremov thinks that the lawyer Elman Pashayev “set him up” for eight years in jail. On Wednesday, September 9, a member of the Public Monitoring Fee, Eva Merkacheva, informed about this in an interview with the radio station “Echo of Moscow”.

In response to her, Efremov was in a horrible temper – whereas learning the judicial observe in circumstances of deadly accidents, he was relying on a lighter punishment. The actor admitted to human rights activists that Pashayev had promised him that “it might be completely different.”

Earlier it was reported that Efremov acquired the primary parcel within the pre-trial detention middle. He was given tea, sugar and cigarettes. The actor feels positive, there aren’t any complaints from him.

On September 8, the court docket sentenced the artist to eight years in jail. As well as, the actor was disadvantaged of his driver’s license for 3 years. His protection appealed towards the decision.

An accident involving the artist’s automotive occurred on June 8. Yefremov’s SUV drove into the oncoming lane and collided with one other automotive, pushed by the motive force Sergey Zakharov. He died.