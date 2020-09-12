Actor Mikhail Efremov, sentenced to eight years, has glorious relations together with his cellmates, mentioned Marina Litvinovich, a member of the Public Monitoring Fee (POC), citing the artist’s phrases. She wrote about this on her web page in Facebook…

“They even agreed to go to the gymnasium of the pre-trial detention middle to play desk tennis,” mentioned the human rights activist.

Litvinovich additionally mentioned that the actor was transferred from quarantine to a everlasting four-bed cell with a fridge and TV. In response to her, the artist is stored in regular situations and doesn’t complain about something.

Earlier, a member of the Moscow POC, Eva Merkacheva, mentioned that Mikhail Efremov doesn’t behave like a snob in a pre-trial detention middle. She believes that the artist, when contemplating his grievance in opposition to the decision by the appellate occasion, ought to state his clear place, as a result of individuals wish to see that he has repented. On this case, there’s a likelihood that his time period will probably be diminished and the final regime colony will probably be changed with a settlement colony, the human rights activist believes.

An accident involving the artist’s automobile occurred on June 8. Yefremov’s SUV drove into the oncoming lane and collided with one other automobile, pushed by the driving force Sergey Zakharov. He died.