Actor Mikhail Efremov said in the Presnensky Court that he does not use drugs, reports Interfax.

The actor admitted that he had similar parties, but did not feel the urge to “use it.” At the same time, Efremov said that on the day of the accident “he was dragged in”, talking about drugs.

The actor claims that he does not remember the day on which the accident occurred, and the very moment of the accident.

Prior to that, Efremov admitted that he drank a bottle of vodka before the accident. Earlier, the actor explained the admission of guilt in an accident with a state of hangover. Efremov also said that the video from the scene of the incident, where he says that he is to blame for the accident, was edited. According to him, the footage shows “the lips” that he says the opposite.