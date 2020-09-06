Actor Mikhail Efremov, who brought about the deadly accident within the heart of Moscow, believes he will likely be sentenced to eight years. He gave such a forecast in an interview along with his lawyer Elman Pashayev, experiences TASS…

“Perhaps with out biology to confess guilt? We obtained it. Or perhaps shoot me? ”Stated the artist throughout a dialog, the footage of which was proven within the“ New Russian Sensations ”program on the NTV channel. The dialog, in response to the TV channel, befell on the actor’s house earlier than his speech with the final phrase in court docket.

Pashayev expressed an identical opinion the day earlier than, on September 5. It’s anticipated that the artist’s verdict will likely be introduced by the Presnensky Court docket of Moscow on September 8. The prosecution requested the artist for 11 years of imprisonment in a common regime colony, explaining such a requirement by the truth that the actor’s correction is inconceivable with out isolation from society.

The deadly accident involving the actor occurred on June 8. His automotive flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver, Sergei Zakharov, died within the hospital. Efremov first repented of his deed, after which mentioned that he didn’t bear in mind something about what had occurred. He later attributed his admission to the deadly accident to a hangover.