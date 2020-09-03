Actor Mikhail Efremov, accused of a fatal road accident on the Garden Ring in central Moscow, has pleaded guilty. On Thursday, September 3, with reference to the statement of the actor in the Presnensky Court of Moscow, reports TASS…

“Your Honor, I admit my guilt,” said Efremov.

Related materials

Before that, his lawyer Elman Pashayev said that Efremov promised to plead guilty at the hearing.

Earlier on September 3, one of the most experienced and well-known lawyers in Russia, Genrikh Padva, said that the interference of lawyers Alexander Dobrovinsky and Elman Pashayev “had a terrible effect” on both the fate of Mikhail Yefremov and the rights of the victims in the case.

On September 1, the Presnensky Court of Moscow completed an examination of the evidence in the case of the actor Mikhail Efremov. Judge Elena Abramova has appointed the holding of the pleadings for September 3.

On the evening of June 8, Mikhail Efremov, intoxicated, caused a fatal accident in the center of Moscow. As a result of the accident, the driver of the van Sergey Zakharov died. The artist said that he did not remember what happened.