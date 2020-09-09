Actor Mikhail Efremov, sentenced to eight years in jail for a deadly street accident within the middle of Moscow, could stay to serve his sentence within the capital’s pre-trial detention center-5, experiences TASS…

The manager secretary of the Public Monitoring Fee of Moscow, Alexei Melnikov, instructed reporters about this.

In his opinion, probably Efremov might be convoyed to one of many establishments of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Moscow Area, since there aren’t any common regime colonies in Moscow. There’s solely a colony settlement in Zelenograd.

Melnikov additionally famous that beneath the present circumstances, if the actor doesn’t have penalties within the SIZO, it’s potential to go away him to serve his sentence within the financial unit of SIZO-5.

Recall that on September 8, the Presnensky Court docket of Moscow discovered Efremov responsible of a deadly street accident and sentenced him to eight years in jail in a common regime colony. The court docket additionally disadvantaged the actor of his driver’s license for a interval of three years and recovered from him 800 thousand rubles in favor of the eldest son of the deceased.

Earlier, the vice-president of the Russian division of the Worldwide Committee for the Safety of Human Rights, Ivan Melnikov, stated that Efremov may very well be launched early from the colony when he has served half of his sentence.