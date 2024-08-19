Actor Mikhail Efremov may be released in December due to risk of stroke

Russian actor Mikhail Efremov, convicted of a fatal traffic accident, may be released on parole by the New Year, a source from the Telegram channel Shot claims.

It is noted that the defense has already prepared a new petition. At the same time, despite several violations of the regime by Efremov in the penal colony, the lawyers have almost no doubt that he will be released on parole. The reason is the many medical certificates that establish both the diagnoses previously given to the 60-year-old actor and the progressive diseases established by prison doctors. The actor, in particular, suffers from headaches due to transient ischemic attacks. It was because of this disease that Efremov once felt ill in the courtroom. The actor’s lawyers will insist that being in the penal colony will lead to a stroke.

Efremov has already served 3.5 years out of 7.5. The defense had previously tried to get him released on parole, but this was denied due to violations of internal regulations.

Efremov’s lawyer responded to reports of his release from prison in December

IN conversation REN TV’s lawyer Yuri Padalko denied this information. The TV channel’s source also said that Efremov’s defense attorneys have been preparing documents for a parole petition for a long time, but they have not yet been submitted.

REN TV’s source also clarified that Efremov is regularly examined by doctors at the prison’s medical unit. The actor has problems with his jaw and teeth. Efremov’s representatives are currently collecting medical certificates, which can also be used when submitting documents for parole. The source also did not confirm the information that the actor suffers from headaches and dizziness.

Efremov’s girlfriend spoke about his serious health problems

Restaurateur Tatyana Berkovich said that Efremov looks and feels 80.

He has no health left, he has a very serious disease called COPD, a lung disease. He is extremely allergic, his teeth fell out, and I think that, of course, he has paid a high price for what he did. Three and a half years is a long time, especially since he is sitting in Belgorod Tatiana Berkovichrestaurateur, girlfriend of Mikhail Efremov

She also noted that the worst punishment for an actor is his own.

Family of accident victim speaks out about actor’s parole prospects

As Mash wrote, relatives are against the actor’s parole and want him to serve his full term. Sergei Zakharov’s family, as noted, has still not forgiven the star and does not plan to support his next petition for parole. In particular, they explain this by the fact that neither Efremov himself nor his lawyer have apologized personally. Only the artist’s friends have done so.

It was specified that Efremov himself wanted to get in touch with the victims – according to Mash, he was going to write a letter of apology and give it to the family through a lawyer.

Efremov was going to apply for another parole in September 2024. On April 24, he was denied early release, which was due to his violation of the rules of his stay in the Belgorod Region colony.