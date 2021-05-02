Actor Mikhail Efremov, sentenced to 7.5 years, spoke for the first time about life in the colony. Almost six months have passed since the imprisonment. According to him, prison is not scary, according to StarHit.

The artist noted that his psychological state is more likely “with a plus sign”, in physical terms – those diseases that were before the imprisonment are manifested. Lawyer Pyotr Kharkhorin noted that the correctional institution has a good medical unit, doctors are attentive to patients, and his client is given a release from work at the slightest symptoms of malaise.

Related materials Very dark deeds The death of Tesak, the murder of Guli and the arrest of Safronov: the main events from the crime chronicle of 2020

“The colony is not scary. It was a little unusual that the tough regime, the system of life, was regulated in everything. It took some getting used to. The way I lived before – there was no system there. I got used to it for two or three months, ”Efremov said.

He added that while he does not write anything in his free time, he is not engaged in creativity. During leisure hours, the actor attends various events as a spectator, for example, football matches, it gives him pleasure. Also, prisoners read “abstruse books”, for example, the writer Alexei Simonov.

According to Efremov, he is not worried about what is happening in the world, he is only concerned about his own well-being and the affairs of his family. On April 16, the artist first saw his wife, Sofya Kruglikova, the meeting was “great”.

The convicted actor is optimistic about the future and hopes for a lighter sentence. He considers the incident a tragedy and promises to cope with that situation if the appeal does not help him to shorten his stay in the colony. Lawyer Kharkhorin noted that everything is ready for filing an application, he and his client are awaiting the end of the May holidays and a six-month term in prison in order to get a characterization.

Earlier it became known that Efremov refused to work as a librarian in the colony because he wants to communicate with people. The artist’s defender explained that Efremov is a man of society, and in the library he will sit alone all day among the books, so he went to work in a sewing workshop.