Actor Mikhail Efremov, who committed a fatal accident in central Moscow, attributed his initial admission of guilt for the accident to the influence of a hangover syndrome. On Monday, August 31, reports TASS…

Efremov made the corresponding statement in the Presnensky court of the capital, where his case is being heard. He also noted that he was pressured by the media, and stressed that he was not really to blame for the accident.

On August 31, Tevan Badasyan, a witness for Efremov’s defense, made a scandal at a hearing in the Presnensky court. Earlier, witness Andrei Gaev said that he saw the artist after the accident got out of the car from the side of the passenger seat.

Prior to that, in August, another witness, Aleksandr Kobets, said that at the time of the accident it was not Efremov, but another person who was at the driver’s seat. During interrogation, the witness admitted that he had poor eyesight and drank one and a half liters of beer with a friend, emphasizing that he was sure that he had seen the actor in the passenger seat.

On the evening of June 8, Mikhail Efremov, intoxicated, caused a fatal accident in the center of Moscow. As a result of the accident, the driver of the van Sergey Zakharov died. The artist said that he did not remember what happened.