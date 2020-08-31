In the Presnensky Court of Moscow, actor Mikhail Efremov, accused of a fatal traffic accident, called himself sentenced to death and expressed his last wish. This is reported by the agency “Moscow” in its Telegram-channel.

“Apart from the intoxication, I was clearly out of my mind and hit. In the old days, the court fulfilled the last wish of the sentenced to death. I was sentenced to death on June 9 on all federal TV channels. I ask you, this is my last wish, do a biological examination, ”said Efremov.

He insists on examining the airbag on the passenger seat in his car, if experts find traces of him there, then this can confirm the actor’s version of his being in this place, and not driving.

During the hearing on August 31, the court refused to defend the defendant in a series of examinations and send him for a medical examination “to restore his memory.”

Efremov staged a fatal accident on the evening of June 8, while intoxicated. The actor’s car flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver, Sergei Zakharov, died in the hospital. Efremov said he did not remember what happened. He is under house arrest.

