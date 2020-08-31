Actor Mikhail Efremov admitted during interrogation in court that he drank a bottle of vodka before an accident on the Garden Ring, reports TASS.

According to the actor, he vaguely remembers this day from 5-6 pm, as he drank a bottle of vodka at home, and then looked for beer in a taxi. Efremov said that he did not remember whether he was visiting someone.

During the court session, the actor several times expressed condolences to the relatives of Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident, and accused the lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky of disrupting negotiations with them.

Earlier, Efremov explained the admission of guilt in an accident with a state of hangover. Efremov also said that the video from the scene of the incident, where he says that he is to blame for the accident, was edited. According to him, the footage shows “the lips” that he says the opposite.