Efraín Juárez, the new coach of Atlético Nacional, has already put on his work clothes and gave his first statements to the media on Thursday. The 36-year-old Mexican coach was chosen by the directors of Nacional to replace the Uruguayan Pablo Repetto.

According to the criteria of

This will be Juárez’s first experience as head of the group, after having been an assistant to clubs such as New York City, Standard Liège and Bruges, and that raises some doubts among the fans. However, the president of Nacional, Sebastián Arango, defended the decision he made.

“We are looking for a change, we are sure that this is the way to achieve what we are looking for, There is nothing improvised here, this is a matter that has been thought out, worked on and we feel absolutely calm about the decision we made,” said Arango.

For his part, Juárez did not hide his joy at managing what he described as the greatest team in Colombia. “These have been chaotic days, of talks, I don’t have the exact number, but quite a few hours talking about football, which is what we are passionate about. I am happy, I am fulfilling a dream: I am coming to Nacional, the best team in Colombia and one of the best on the continent. I see the press room more than full. This is Nacional and this is a reality. I am fascinated, I am ready for the challenge,” he declared.

Regarding the doubts of many fans about Juárez’s ability to lead Nacional, the Mexican coach replied: “I think there are a lot of doubts and that is normal, but in my experience, it is more than 20 years, 19 years ago I was world champion. I have a career as a professional footballer, from Barcelona until I finished in Norway, and then I moved to New York City, which is led by the most important group on the planet, which is the City Group, and learning with them, all the types of methodology, all the types of departments they have, technical advice, advice on approaches, coaching, mental coaching, being there was something important and blessed in my career,” he explained.

“Being a champion in the MLS, a growing league, returning to Europe to continue preparing, to a giant and powerful club like Standard de Liège, and then ending up in the best team in Belgium, which was Club Brugge. I wasn’t the leader of that project, we left with 8, 9 games to go, and the team won. Sometimes you have to hold on. Club Brugge is in the group stage of the Champions League and I was part of that,” he added, recalling his career.

Efraín Juárez responds to doubts about his arrival at Nacional

Juáre insisted on the importance of managing Nacional and the demands he is beginning to face. “I know where I am, I know where I come from and I know where I stand. I am not an improviser, I have never led a process, but I can say that I was born in a locker room, I know what a player needs, I know what the fans need, I have played for the best in the continent, América, Monterrey, Pumas, and Atlético Nacional is no stranger to me, here there is no time or excuses, they demand from you from day one and that gives you hope and life. I was born in a city of 25 million inhabitants where you only know the stress when you go out on the street, if we talk about pressure and stress, I live it and I enjoy it,” he declared.

On what Nacional can expect from him, Juárez insisted: “A lot of energy, a lot of intensity, and the fans should remember that we are going to give them a lot of joy. It would be very disrespectful and I would be compromising to say that we are going to win the championship. But I am not here to pass the time. I did not leave my family 12 thousand kilometers away and my children crying to see what would happen. I want to leave my mark. Will it be enough? Who knows, time will tell, but it will not be enough for work and effort. The fans will feel represented by their team, the values ​​and what Atlético Nacional is, which is the greatest in the country, whether it hurts whoever it hurts or whether it weighs on whoever it weighs.”

“I have to thank those who are getting on board at this time. I know that those who have doubts will get on at some point, the doors of the train will always be open for those who want to get on. Obviously, also for those who want to get off. The club, with the players, who are the most important, are on board, and with us driving it, we will reach a good end,” he concluded.

SPORTS

More Sports News