Mexico City.– Efraín Juárez couldn’t hold back his tears when he learned that Atlético Nacional, the most successful club in Colombian soccer, had signed him as its coach.

At 36 years old, the Mexican player in South Africa 2010 receives his big opportunity as a coach, after his time as an assistant with New York City of the MLS.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to come and join this huge project that is Atlético Nacional. I understand the expectations and I understand what it means to come to the most important club in Colombia, with the greatness of what it has done on the continent and the reality for me is a responsibility that with a lot of work and a lot of effort and with the collaboration of the entire club and the players and obviously the most important part, the fans, we will surely try to meet the objectives that we set for ourselves during this semester,” he said. Atlético Nacional has 17 titles, one above Millonarios and two from América.

“They were really important talks, enjoyable in my opinion, we agreed on many points regarding how we understand football, what we want and what a great team like Atlético Nacional represents, the ways of playing and the ways of seeing football.

“I think that these were important things that we talked about, with many conversations and many processes to be able to be here and obviously on my part with a lot of anxiety,” he commented. Juárez had a vertiginous rise as a player, until a scandal in the Mexican National Team cut him short at the Scottish club Celtic. Even so, it was enough for him to play for Pumas and Rayados. “The reality is that always in these moments when the decision is about to be made and to know if you are indicated or not by the club, in the end that call that I was the chosen one, that call really was a dream, tears of great emotion on the part of my family and on my part because beyond everything I know where I come from, where I stand and what this club represents, beyond the fact that it is the most important and the biggest in Colombia, that is the reality, it is one of the most important on the continent and we must not forget that. Happy to be able to share and be in the Atlético Nacional family,” he expressed.