Mexico.- After it was announced to Diego Cocca like the new Technical Director of the Mexican National Team and revealed that the rejuvenation of the squad is planned, many players have begun to raise their hands to be summoned to go to the Mexican team for the 2026 World Cup process. The most recent was the Mexican-American Ephraim Alvarez who said he is ready to go to Tri.

Through the Mediotiempo portal it was announced that the player of the LA Galaxy He is considering being eligible for Mexico to be part of the new players that Cocca can choose, in addition to feeling 100% capable of already being considered

who is also Mexican and they should take advantage of the talent of all of them.

“We have shown quality and we have the same rights and level to be summoned. I think that in Mexico they already see it that way. Those of us who live here are Mexicans and they know that they can call us the same as everyone else,” said the player.

Efraín Álvarez already lived his call-up with Mexico for a World Cup where he was one of the important players for the tricolor team but it was in a competition with an age limit, so he could still be considered by the United States National Team, although he has confirmed that he was not He has problems playing for Mexico.

“It has been difficult for us, if we choose to play for Mexico or the United States, we assume it as such, period. We know that they have to take us into account, because I am Mexican, like my other colleagues. It is necessary to see how is the technical director of the Selection, his plan

of work. For me, Mexico prepares the World Cups well. You have to see how Cocca does it,” she said.

The Mexican attacker was considered one of the great soccer prospects in Mexico, his left-footed strike was considered one of the best in the MLS, there was even talk that Zlatan Ibrahimovic made good comments about the Mexican who, due to the issue of

age failed to be considered by Tata Martino for the past Qatar 2022 process.