March is about to arrive and with it the first call-up for Diego Cocca will also be presented in the following days for his debut as coach of the Mexican team in the duels that compete in the CONCACAF Nations League. El Tri will face Jamaica on the Estadio Azteca field as well as against Suriname as hosts, a couple of less demanding matches.
Cocca has been probing different Mexican soccer matches to define his call-up, however, the reality is that the Argentine’s first list will not be so different from the last seen of Gerardo Martino’s Tri. It will not be until the cycle progresses when Diego possibly starts with the parade of soccer players, a young national talent who is a member of the MLS asks the two-time champion coach with the Atlas not to forget the Mexicans who are members of soccer in the States Joined.
“We have shown quality and we have the same rights and level to be summoned. I think that in Mexico they already see it that way. Those of us who live here (United States) are Mexicans and they know that they can call us, just like everyone else.”
– Ephraim Alvarez
Álvarez is a young man who debuted with El Tri at the age of 18 under the guidance of Gerardo Martino. However, over time his great football has been lost within the Galaxy and that is why he has not enjoyed great opportunities with Mexico.
