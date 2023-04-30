Efraín Alegre is a stubborn man. On Sunday, April 30, he will try for the third time in a row to dethrone the Colorado Party from power in Paraguay. He was very close five years ago, when he was only 90,000 votes behind the current president, Mario Abdo Benítez, thanks to the electoral support of former progressive president Fernando Lugo. In 2013, his executioner was Horacio Cartes, the man who today is behind the candidacy of Santiago Peña, the colorado to beat. Alegre has returned to the fray under the wing of the National Concertation for a New Paraguay, a political experiment of 40 broad-spectrum opposition parties. “It is the broadest understanding that our political history knows. We are all here: colorados, independents, liberals, all the sectors that want change in Paraguay,” Alegre said in an interview with EL PAÍS.

At 60, Alegre has a long political career. In 1983 he joined the Liberal Youth and since then he has not stopped. He was a deputy between 1998 and 2008 and then a senator. On June 22, 2012, he raised his hand and voted to remove President Lugo. He had already resigned from his position as Minister of Public Works and, once Lugo’s alliance with the Liberals had broken, he joined the condemnation of the ex-bishop. That did not prevent him from having the support of the ousted president a year later, although without much luck. This time, he says to himself, he has learned from his mistakes.

Alegre was born in San Juan Bautista, in the south of the country, and was the only one of his 12 siblings who dedicated himself to politics. He graduated as a lawyer in Asunción and completed postgraduate studies in Spain. He is married to Miriam Irún and they have four children. Last December, Alegre won the internal party of his, of which he is also president. He expelled with an iron hand those who had flirted with the Colorado Party and aligned his troops. With the candidacy in hand, he chose a woman as his running mate, the independent Sole Núñez, a figure with whom he intends to refresh his image and get closer to the new generations.

The candidate’s strategy includes the promise of “a Cabinet, the first in the history of Paraguay, where at least half will be women.” And also establishing himself as the champion of the fight against corruption, with harsh attacks on his political rival, Santiago Peña, and his mentor, Horacio Cartes, sanctioned by the United States for money laundering. The enemy, says Alegre, is “dirty money that comes from organized crime, from illegality.” This Sunday he will know if that speech has finally penetrated an electorate that has been living under the Colorado Party for more than 70 years.

